The American Psychological Association is proud to announce the new journal platform, APA Open – in collaboration with the non-profit, open source solution PubPub. This platform supports open access journals published by the APA. Readers will be able to join the community by commenting on published articles.

Community-Focused Design. The platform is designed to promote community engagement and collaboration.

Transparent. The high-quality scholarship published across the APA Open platform reflects rigorous publishing standards, such as the APA Style Journal Article Reporting Standards (JARS). APA Style Journal Article Reporting Standards

Accessible. The content published on APA Open is freely accessible to readers, available for non-commercial reuse, and with features that present the scholarship as summaries written for a broad audience.

Responsive. The platform is flexible and we ask for feedback from the community on what is working and what isn’t. Check out our samples.